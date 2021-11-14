Carrick-on-Shannon district court briefs

Was one of “up to 40” at house in Carrick

A Carrick-on-Shannon resident who was one of “up to 40” at a dwelling house in the town, was fined €200 by Judge Deirdre Gearty at the local district court.

Brian Stokes (35) of Rosebank Halting Site, Carrick-on-Shannon, was charged with attending an event in a dwelling at Oaklands, Carrick-on-Shannon on February 26 in breach of Covid regulations.

The court heard that gardai got a report of a large gathering at that dwelling with up to 40 persons present.

Outside 5K travel limit

A County Down man who was caught outside the 5km of travel limit during the Covid lockdown has been fined at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Gary Stokes (23) of Limewood, Banbridge, Co Down, who was not in court, was stopped on February 19 at Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon and had no reasonable explanation as to why he was in Carrick-on- Shannon on that date.

A fixed penalty notice was issued, but unpaid, the court heard.

Judge Deirdre Gearty fined the defendant €200.

Breached Covid regulations

A Carrick resident who admitted attending a gathering in breach of Covid regulations had the charge struck out on a payment to a charity, at the district court.

Anthony Reilly (67) Oaklands, Carrick-on-Shannon, pleaded guilty to be being at the unauthorised gathering at Oaklands on February 26 last.

The defendant told the court that he tried to pay the fixed penalty notice in April, but he was out of time by two to three days.

Judge Deirdre Gearty struck out the charge on payment of €200 to Carrick CCTV.

€150 paid to charity

A Mohill resident who was observed driving outside the 5km limit during a Covid lockdown had the charge struck out on a payment to charity.

Michael McDonagh, 39 Treanmore, Mohill admitted to the offence that happened at Caltragh Cross, Rosebank, Carrick-on-Shannon on March 26.

Judge Deirdre Gearty struck out the case on payment of €150 to Carrick CCTV.

Did handbrake turn on the road in Carrick

A Carrick-on-Shannon resident who was charged with dangerous driving had the charge reduced to careless driving, at the district court.

Devida Motiejunas (21) Summerhill Court, Carrick pleaded guilty to the lesser charge before Judge Deirdre Gearty.

The court heard the defendant had performed a handbrake turn in the middle of the road at Summerhill on November 16, 2019.

A pedestrian was walking on the footpath at the time.

Gardai later spoke with the driver who had no previous convictions.

There was no collision with any persons.

Defence solicitor Colm Conway said the pedestrian was known to the defendant, who was collecting him to give him a lift.

The defendant’s driving documents were in order.

The solicitor said the defendant was 19 at the time of the incident and is now 21.

It was an immature act, and it was lucky there was no collision, he said.

The solicitor asked the court to give the defendant a chance. The defendant was working full time and his partner did not drive and he needed his licence.

Judge Deirdre Gearty fined the defendant €150 with no driving ban imposed.