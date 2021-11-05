Tilly's Cycle raises €46,000 towards Down Syndrome regional centre

Michael Gallagher completed the Tilly Memorial Charity Cycle which involved cycling the length and breath of Ireland from Mizzen head to Malin Head and from Dublin Bay to Keem bay in Achill from Monday, June 14 to Friday, June 18.

Tilly’s Cycle was in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland West regional centre (currently being constructed).

Michael outlined the route involved:

The 5 days included the following:

The 1st Day – I cycled 214km – Mizzen Head – Limerick City

The 2nd Day – I cycled 216km – Limerick – Dowra Co Cavan –

The 3rd Day – I cycled 184km– Dowra – Malin Head–and later that evening travelled by supp vehicle to Dub)

The 4th Day – I cycled 176km – Dublin Bay – Frenchpark Co Roscommon.

The 5th Day – I cycled 138km –Frenchpark – Keem Bay in Achill Island.

In total I cycled 928kms over 5 days.

“All donations will go towards the fitting out of the sensory room in the DSI west regional centre with the target being set at €20,000.

“Recently I presented a cheque to Adrian Doherty & Enda Campbell of DSI west regional centre committee to the value of €46,000. €30,000 will complete the fitout of the sensory room and the balance will go towards the provision of a special need’s playground.

“I would like to thank all the people that kindly contributed towards the charity cycle all donations are going to a very worthy cause.

“I would like to thank the following:

Sponsors:

Connolly Motors for sponsoring back up vehicle;

Margaret & Kevin of Lavelle’s Circle K Achill contributing towards fuel costs;

Patricia & Michael Kelly of Kelly School of Motoring Carrick-on-Shannon contributing towards accommodation costs;

Francis Mulvey & Cormac Rodgers of Sign Warehouse Drumshambo for signage on support vehicle.

People who helped along the route.

Ursula & Grainne provided accommodation & food in Limerick;

Bernie Coggins provided food & shower facilities in Derry;

Patricia Gallagher provided accommodation & food in Leitrim Village;

Gerry & Michael Guckian of Blueway Inn, Leitrim Village provided food and refreshments;

Finaun Gallagher provided accommodation & food in Dublin;

Patrick Martin Cafferkey, played bag pipes at start of last leg.

People who cycled with me on sections of the cycle

Shane Keaney, Gary McGinty, Members of Leitrim Cycle club, Tony Keane, Gary Heslan, Members of Ballaghderren CC, Joe Melvin, Alan Heaney, Cait Woods, Owen Keane , Members of Achill Wheelers CC.



Show of support enroute

I would like to thank all the people who took time out to offer me support & encouragement as I cycled, it gave me great lift especially towards the end of the cycle when I was physically & emotionally tired.

Achill welcome

I have to say a special thank you to the people of Achill with their welcoming banners and the support & encouragement people gave me enroute at Doherty’s (Mulraney ), Tonragee NS, Achill GAA, Ted Lavell’s, the Grove, Top of Maum, Dookinella Church, Cabin, Keel, Pollagh, Dooagh & keem.



Support Team

I would like to thank my support team who took time off work to support me as I cycled, Darragh & Finaun Gallagher, Marie Gallagher and to my family Patricia, Nicole & Micaela Gallagher. All of whom put in a lot of time & effort before and during the cycle.



Tilly's Memorial Cycle

I am very proud in what I achieved, the challenge of cycling the length and breadth of Ireland in 5 days as well as the large amount of money that was raised in memory of my niece Tilly in Aid of Down Syndrome Ireland West Regional Centre.