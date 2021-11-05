Ballinamore author releases new book of dark tales

New book by Jane Gilheaney Barry
'Sarah's House & The Canal, Ghost Stories & More,' is the third book by Leitrim author Jane Gilheaney Barry.
Ghosts, witches, and a fairytale villain haunt this micro-collection of compelling, rich and darkly atmospheric tales, inspired by the local landscape.
Jane is a best selling author of gothic fiction, creative nonfiction, nature writing and poetry. She is currently working on edits for two new novels, due for publication next year.
You can follow Jane on www.facebook.com/ thatcuriousloveofgreen
The book is on special offer at just 0.99p on Amazon
https://www.amazon.co.uk/ Sarahs-House-Canal-Ghost- Tales-ebook/dp/B09KMFJT8W/ref
