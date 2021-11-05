People evacuated from burning building in Killeshandra last night

Cavan Fire Service attending fire in Killeshnadra
A blaze on Killeshandra's Main Street was brought under control by local Fire Service crews last night, Thursday November 4.
Crews from Killeshandra and Ballyconnell Fire Brigade attended the fire at Main Street, Killeshandra, Co Cavan last night.
A spokesperson for Cavan Fire Service said all occupants were safely evacuated and the fire was extinguished and prevented from spreading into other properties.
