MEP Maria Walsh explores Drumshanbo's attractions

MEP Maria Walsh and Cllr Enda McGloin at The Shed Distillery, Drumshanbo
On Wednesday, November 3, Midlands-North-West MEP, Maria Walsh, explored some of the vibrant attractions Drumshanbo has to offer.
During the trip, MEP Walsh visited Drumshanbo Vocational School and unveiled the school’s European Parliament Ambassador Schools (EPAS). MEP Walsh was welcomed by senior EPAS Ambassadors Yvonne Traynor, Sharon Feeney and Mairéad McCawley. Principal Martin Fallon and Deputy Siobhan Evans introduced MEP Walsh to Transition Year Students with whom she had a fruitful discussion surrounding her role as an MEP.
“It was fantastic to speak to an engaged group of young pro-European people. I received a plethora of fascinating questions on things like the environment, Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), mental health and the protection of women and girls in Afghanistan. I’m very excited to visit in the future and watch how European education progresses.”
MEP Walsh continued her visit with a pit stop at local enterprise, The Shed Distillery, as they prepared final touches ahead of the Christmas season. She was joined by Cllr Enda McGloin, Cllr Finola Armstrong-McGuire, Cllr Frank Dolan and Cllr Seán McDermott.
To finish the day, MEP Walsh was delighted to visit the Leitrim Development Company and attend a gathering of local senior citizens held at Áras Phádraig.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.