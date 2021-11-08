Woman who died in fatal Fermanagh crash named

The woman who died in a road traffic collision on Saturday, November 6 has been named by police as Joan Love.
Police confirmed the 71-year-old died following a collision on the Boa Island Road, Belleek, Co Fermanagh involving a silver coloured Honda Jazz and a red coloured Mitsubishi pick-up, shortly before 4pm on Saturday afternoon.
An investigation is underway and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage captured in the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1070 06/11/21.
