09/11/2021

83 patients in ICU today with Covid -19

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Department of Health has been notified of 3,578 additional cases of Covid-19.

The number of patients in ICU with Covid-19 is 83, an increase of five on the same time yesterday.

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital has increased to 520, up 22 on the same time yesterday morning.

It is also the highest number in hospital since 1 March last when there were 540 patients with Covid-19.

The hospitals with the highest number of Covid-19 cases are St James's in Dublin with 44, University Hospital Limerick with 37 and the Regional Hospital Mullingar with 33.

There are 15 adult ICU beds free in the public system.

Breaking: Leitrim has the highest incidence rate of covid in the country

