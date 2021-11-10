US Take off for Leitrim Gin

Pat and Denise Rigney were in flying form at Dublin Airport on Monday morning Picture: Patrick Browne
Pat and Denise Rigney were in flying form at Dublin Airport on Monday morning ahead of their first visit to New York in over 20 months.
Prior to COVID travel restrictions, they flew to the US at least once a month to support sales of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, which is made at their family-owned business, The Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, which now has 75 employees.
Pat said it was a big boost for the entire team, “This is a huge day for us - we need to be out on the ground to compete with the best brands in the world. You can’t energise a market through video calls.”
