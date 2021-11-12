When Sheemore Gaels ruled supreme in Leitrim football

Sheemore Gaels - Leitrim SFC Champions 1974
Sheemore Gaels made history back in August 1974 when they became the first amalgamated team to win the County Senior Football Championship.
Front row, from left: Martin Craig, Eddie Guckian, Sean Leyden, Hubert Murray, Mickey Martin (Capt.), Michael Tighe and Junior Mulhern.
Back row, from left: Josie Murray, Seamus Tighe, Francis Monaghan, Peter Farrell, Richard Ellis, Padraig Leyden, Liam Kelly and Paddy Guckian.
The team, an amalgamation of Fenagh, Kiltubrid and Carrick-on-Shannon, defeated Mohill by 1-10 to 0-8 in the final.
A record crowd of 2,500 attended the game.
Scorers for Sheemore – M. Martin 0-5, J. Mulhern 0-3, S. Tighe 1-0, P. Leyden 0-1 and M. Tighe 0-1.
Scorers for Mohill – M. McGuinness 0-3, B. Gordon 0-3, G. Keegan 0-1, P. Wynne 0-1.
Pat Cull, Aughnasheelin refereed the game.
