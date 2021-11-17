Leitrim in top three of counties affected by Covid -19

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer
Leitrim is one of the top three counties worst hit by covid infections at the moment.
The national 14-day incidence is 1,146.4 per 100,000, it is as high as 1,638 per 100,000 in Louth, making it the worst-hit county.
The 14-day incidence per 100,000 is 1,541 in Leitrim and 1,521 in Carlow.
Counties with the lowest 14-day incidence are Roscommon, Monaghan, Kildare and Clare.
