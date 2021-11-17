Firearm and ammunition found during search in Co Cavan

A gun and ammunition have been found in Cavan
As part of an investigation into dissident republican activity, Gardaí have seized a firearm following a search in Co. Cavan.
Earlier today, Wednesday 17th November 2021, Gardaí attached to the Special Detective Unit conducted a search in the Tullyhaw area of Co. Cavan. During the search an AK47 and a quantity of ammunition was recovered.
No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.
Speaking earlier today in relation to this seizure, Chief Superintendent Justin Kelly stated, "The removal of this firearm from circulation should be considered a significant blow to the operational activities of dissident republicans in the border region."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.