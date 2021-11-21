Longford girl quizzes Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Reynolds

Rebecca Dowd was one of the chosen few to attend the premiere of Ryan Reynolds’ new movie, Red Notice
Not everyone gets to enjoy a world movie premiere but lucky local girl Rebecca Dowd was one of the chosen few to attend the premiere of Ryan Reynolds’ new movie, Red Notice, recently - and she got to ask him a question.
Rebecca (pictured above with other fans) was one of a large number of fans who got to join the premiere digitally and speak to the well-loved American Actor.
“If you could plan your own heist, what would you steal and who would you do it with?” was Rebecca’s question for Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds joked that he would steal a microphone that works, after some technical difficulties with the microphone used during the Q&A.
“I would steal Bob Barker’s old microphone. It was this long skinny thing with a little dot on the top. I would steal that,” he said.
“And I would probably do that with someone like Pat Sajak. You know, dust him off and get him out there.”
