Winners of 2021Leitrim Writing Time Award announced

The overall winner of the 2021 Writing Time Award is Manorhamilton's Donal O‘Kelly for his story 'Boxing'.

The runners up are Drumshanbo's Paddy Mc Kenna for his story 'What are ya having, big fella?' and Cróna Gallagher for her poem 'Feda Bus- Bundoran Stop' .

Paddy McKenna



The winners were announced on November 11 and all three writers will receive a cash prize to be used to help them develop their writing and will have their work recorded for broadcast in a special podcast in December 2021.



The 2021 award was open to writers of fiction, poetry and creative non-fiction and with over 60 entries from writers from all over the county and country it was a tough job for the judges to decide on an eventual winner and runners up. They did though, and the recording of the individual pieces of work will take place in The Dock during November.

The finished recordings will be broadcast in December.

The Writing Time Award is jointly organised in partnership between The Reading Room Bookshop and The Dock Arts Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Crona Gallagher



The purpose of the award is to provide the winning writer with an opportunity to concentrate on their own work; to resolve or develop new writing.

The podcast will be available free of charge on The Dock website and social media channels.