Deaths in Leitrim, November 25, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

James Bernard Scally formerly of The Warren, Boyle, Roscommon

James Bernard Scally (Seamus), Sunday 21st November 2021, formerly of The Warren, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and family at St. James’ Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Molly and John, and his two sisters Mary and Patricia. He will be sadly missed by his wife Josephine, daughter Karen, son John, son-in-law Diarmuid, granddaughters Chloe and Brianna, John's partner Jean, brother- and sister- in- law Brian and Brenda, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal this Friday morning to The Church of The Holy Spirit, Ballyroan arriving for 10am Requiem Mass (https://churchmedia.tv/camera/ballyroan-parish-church-rathfarnham) with cremation thereafter to The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. (Covid-19 protective measures must be adhered to). Family flowers only and donations, if desired, to St James’ Hospit

Annie Kate Higgins (née Prior), Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Leitrim / Ballina, Mayo

Annie Kate Higgins, Mayfair Avenue, Chadwell Health, Romford, November 8th 2021. Formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aughacashel, Co.Leitrim and Knockfree, Cloghans, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas (Ivan), brothers, Hughie and Mick and son-in-law Martin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, Anna Tiernan (Drumshanbo) and Mary McDermott, sons, Michael and Gerard (London), sisters, Peggy Mahon (Aughnasheelin), Mary O'Sullivan (Rochfortbridge) and brother, Pat (Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, son and daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours. Funeral arrangements later.

Aidan CARROLL, Main St, Bundoran, Donegal / Sligo Town, Sligo

Aidan Carroll, Main St. Bundoran, Co. Donegal, suddenly at University Hospital, Sligo, 21st November 2021. Beloved husband of Anita and adored father of Susan (McGarrigle, Ballyshannon) and Maura (Demmel, Sligo). Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Edward McGarrigle and Karl Demmel, grandchildren Edward, Myles and Ruth McGarrigle, and Katherine and Jenny Demmel, his sister Mary (Lancashire), his brother Tony (Lancashire), brothers-in-law Seamus Kearney, Ardee, Co. Louth and the late Rev. Thomas Kearney, Wilton, Cork who sadly passed away suddenly today 22nd November 2021. Aidan was predeceased by his brothers Des, Jim and Kevin.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday morning 25th November at 9.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, for Private Cremation Service. Aidan's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie

Carmel Coulston (née Gilroy, Preaching House Lane, Ballyconnell, Cavan

Carmel Coulston(nee Gilroy) formerly Church Street and Aughaweena, Kildallan. November 23rd at home surrounded by her devoted family. Predeceased by her husband Bill, her sisters Frances & Joan and her brother Jim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Jan (Alan), Paula (Brendan), Karen (Eugene), Lorraine (Kieran), Grainne (Noel), and Sorcha, sisters Nora, Nancy, Catherine & Maura, sisters-in-law Freda, Tessie, brothers-in-law George, Duncan, Sean (Joyce) & Joe (Mary). Sadly missed by her grandchildren Laura, Eoin, Lauren & Darragh, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends

House strictly private, please. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.For those who wish to watch the funeral mass may do so on the following link: https://www.churchtv.ie/ballyconnell/

Violet (Evelyn) Sloane (née Graham), Lisdadnan, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Violet (Evelyn) Sloane (nee Graham), Lisdadnan, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on 23rd November 2021. Peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Harry. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, William & Kathleen, David & Kathleen, Elizabeth & Carl, Sheila & Peter, Sandra & Fergal, sisters-in-law Gladys, Evelyn, Rhona, brothers-in-law Charlie, George and Tommy, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for Violet's life at St. Mary's Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Thursday, 25th of November, at 2pm. followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Winifred (Winnie) McTagu, Stralohan, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully, at the Community Nursing Unit, Ballinamore. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Jim, Frank, Michael, Maureen & Kitty. She will be sadly missed by her sister Philomena, brother-in-law John (Lynch), sisters-in-law Patricia McTague & Eilish McTague, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday Nov 27th in St. Patrick's Church, Aughawillan at 12.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann McCaffrey (née McLoughlin), Páirc Fea, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Formerly Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday 23rd November 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Mary Teresa (Ciss) & Patrick and her brothers Paul & Pádraig. Ann will be sadly missed by her daughters Amanda (Patrick), Colette, Stephanie (Garry) & Stella (Jerome), her son Oisín (Rebecca), her husband Terry, sisters Mona, Ethna & Carol, brothers Tom, Austin & Brian, her beloved grandchildren Dylan, Aoibheann, Chloe, Kayelon, Ava, Cathal, Rian & Lexie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Stephanie, 8 Rosóg, Ballinamore on Thursday from 5pm until 9pm. House strictly private at all other times. Removal on Friday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, if desired to The North West Hospice c/o Smiths Funeral Directors or any family member.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

May they rest in peace.