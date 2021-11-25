Search

25 Nov 2021

Another Minister will visit Leitrim today

Another Minister will visit Leitrim today

Minister of State Fine Gael Deputy Peter Burke

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

No they have not announced the General Election, but Leitrim seems to be attracting ministers and ministers of state recently.

Today the Minister of State for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke will be in Leitrim today to open and inspect a number of housing projects in the area.

Minister Burke is expected to visit Ballinamore where he will open the new Clós Eaglaise housing scheme.The scheme was constructed by Drumattan Construction Ltd. under a turnkey agreement with the contractor delivering the finished housing units to Leitrim County Council in walk in condition. The project has a construction budget of approximately €1.76 million.

It’s also expected that he will hold meeting with some local representatives and community activists in relation to the issue of planning permission for one off housing in Leitrim.

Deputy Peter Burke will meet with Leitrim Chief Executive Lar Power as well as local Fine Gael members.

Kinlough community opposed to phone mast plan

Support package being worked on for those impacted by Drumkeerin landslide

Ministers pay visit to site to meet landowners affected

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media