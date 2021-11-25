Another Minister will visit Leitrim today

Minister of State Fine Gael Deputy Peter Burke
No they have not announced the General Election, but Leitrim seems to be attracting ministers and ministers of state recently.
Today the Minister of State for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke will be in Leitrim today to open and inspect a number of housing projects in the area.
Minister Burke is expected to visit Ballinamore where he will open the new Clós Eaglaise housing scheme.The scheme was constructed by Drumattan Construction Ltd. under a turnkey agreement with the contractor delivering the finished housing units to Leitrim County Council in walk in condition. The project has a construction budget of approximately €1.76 million.
It’s also expected that he will hold meeting with some local representatives and community activists in relation to the issue of planning permission for one off housing in Leitrim.
Deputy Peter Burke will meet with Leitrim Chief Executive Lar Power as well as local Fine Gael members.
