New virtual tour of St George's Heritage and Visitor Centre

St Geroge's Visitor Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon
Step inside St George's Heritage and Vistor Centre with a wonderful new 360 degree vitrual tour.
The new online attraction allows you to explore St Geroge's in full with six sidderent viewing points to choose from inside and out.
St. George’s Church, built in 1827, has been a place of Church of Ireland worship for nearly 200 years.
In 2005, the Church was restored and refurbished. The refurbishment of St. George’s Church included the building of a new heritage centre. Visitors are welcome as part of the St. George’s Tour to view a video presentation. Leitrim –Enduring and Enchanting and the Seamus Geraghty Collection donated to Carrick-on-Shannon including original papers belonging to the Clements Estate (Lord Leitrim).
Have a look at the new virtual tour here.
