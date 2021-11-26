Friday's local death notices for the wider Leitrim area

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Conroy - Annaduff, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of John Conroy, Annaduff Glebe, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim, November 25th 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff in the Mgr. Young Unit, St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, in his 89th year. Predeceased by his siblings Elizabeth, Lily, Tom Pat, Margaret and May, beloved husband of Christina and dear father to Jonathan and Ronan, sadly missed by his wife and sons, sister Agnes (Australia), daughters in law Mary and Edel, grandchildren Sean, Cassie, Michaela and Jake, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

John will repose at St. Patrick’s Hospital Chapel on Friday from 6 to7.30pm for family, friends and neighbours (entrance at rear of hospital only). John’s funeral cortege will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Annaduff, via his home, Saturday, November 27th, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. John's funeral mass can be viewed on the following link https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks

Valerie Conboy - Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



Valerie Conboy (née Connell), formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and Ardrigh Road, Arbour Hill, Dublin 7, passed away peacefully on the 24th November 2021 after a long illness. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, parents Katheen and Patrick (Paddy) Connell, sisters Carmel and Marie and brothers Oliver and Paul. She will be sadly missed by her sister and brother-in-law, Clare and John, nephews Graham, Gareth, Ian and Rory, niece Clara, grand-niece Layla, her very special nieces Maria and Anita, sister-in-law Nuala and all of her extended family and friends. Valerie’s Funeral Mass will take place in The Church of St. Mary of the Angel’s, Church Street on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards at Mulhuddart Cemetery.

John (Turlogh) O'Flynn - Clonmel, Co Tipperary / Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of John (Turlogh) O'Flynn, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim, on 25th November 2021, peacefully with his family by his side, in the wonderful and dedicated care of Dr. Niall Colwell and the staff at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Predeceased by his sister Maura Ellison, John, beloved husband of Rosaleen (née O'Connor), and much loved father of Eileen, Marita, Stephen and David, their partners Richard, Brian, Jackie and Ailbhe, and his adored grandchildren Claire, Suzanne, Kayleigh, Robyn, Lauryn, Chulainn, Eadaoin and Rory. Also deeply regretted by his sister Una Keane and brothers Fr. Ciaran, Harry and Pat, brother-in-law Des, sister-in-law Dolores, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's funeral Home on Friday evening from 5.30 o'clock to 6.30 o'clock with removal on Saturday afternoon to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown arriving at 1.20 o'clock for Requiem Mass at 1.30 o'clock which can be viewed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie followed by interment in St. Patrick's cemetery.

Margaret McAveety - Corlough, Co Cavan



Margaret McAveety (nee McGovern, Shruffanagh, Dowra), Tullybrack, Corlough, Co. Cavan and formerly Gowlan, Corlough, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, 25th November, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband John and brother Mike. Margaret will be affectionately remembered by her heartbroken children, Mary, Frankie, Michael, Ann, Mairead, Sean, Liz, Noreen, Brian and Blaithin, spouses and partners, her adored grandchildren Raurai, Sean, Náoise, Dallán, Natasha, Elisha, Aine, Cearbhall, Caolan, Cormac, Dean, Eva, Molly, Evan, Hugh, Fiachra, Roisin, Luke, Kayden, Alex, Chloe, James and Daniel. Fondly remembered by her loving brothers and sisters, Mae, Arthur, Nora, Myles, Kitty and Annie and all her wider family circle and the wonderful legacy she leaves behind.

Reposing at her home, Tullybrack, Corlough, H14 KD98, today, Friday, 26th November, from 2pm to 8pm. Please honour the family's privacy outside of these hours. Margaret's funeral cortege will leave her home to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Corlough, Saturday, 27th November, for Mass at 12 midday, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Corlough Templeport Facebook page.

James Bernard Scally - Boyle, Co Roscommon

James Bernard Scally (Seamus), Sunday 21st November 2021, formerly of The Warren, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and family at St. James’ Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Molly and John, and his two sisters Mary and Patricia. He will be sadly missed by his wife Josephine, daughter Karen, son John, son-in-law Diarmuid, granddaughters Chloe and Brianna, John's partner Jean, brother- and sister- in- law Brian and Brenda, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal this Friday morning to The Church of The Holy Spirit, Ballyroan arriving for 10am Requiem Mass (https://churchmedia.tv/camera/ballyroan-parish-church-rathfarnham) with cremation thereafter to The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross.

Annie Kate Higgins - Romford, UK / Aghacashel, Co Leitrim

Annie Kate Higgins (née Prior), Mayfair Avenue, Chadwell Health, Romford, November 8th 2021. Formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aughacashel, Co. Leitrim and Knockfree, Cloghans, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas (Ivan), brothers, Hughie and Mick and son-in-law Martin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, Anna Tiernan (Drumshanbo) and Mary McDermott, sons, Michael and Gerard (London), sisters, Peggy Mahon (Aughnasheelin), Mary O'Sullivan (Rochfortbridge) and brother, Pat (Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, son and daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours. Funeral arrangements later.

Winifred (Winnie) McTague - Aughawillan, Co Leitrim

Winifred (Winnie) McTague, Stralohan, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim, peacefully, at the Community Nursing Unit, Ballinamore. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Jim, Frank, Michael, Maureen & Kitty. She will be sadly missed by her sister Philomena, brother-in-law John (Lynch), sisters-in-law Patricia McTague & Eilish McTague, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday Nov 27th in St. Patrick's Church, Aughawillan at 12.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann McCaffrey - Ballinamore / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

Ann McCaffrey (née McLoughlin), Páirc Fea, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, formerly Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday 23rd November 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Mary Teresa (Ciss) & Patrick and her brothers Paul & Pádraig. Ann will be sadly missed by her daughters Amanda (Patrick), Colette, Stephanie (Garry) & Stella (Jerome), her son Oisín (Rebecca), her husband Terry, sisters Mona, Ethna & Carol, brothers Tom, Austin & Brian, her beloved grandchildren Dylan, Aoibheann, Chloe, Kayelon, Ava, Cathal, Rian & Lexie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Friday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, if desired to The North West Hospice c/o Smiths Funeral Directors or any family member. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

May they all rest in peace.