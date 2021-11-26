Woman acquitted after pleading not guilty to theft from charity shop

A woman who pleaded not guilty to theft of goods valued at €242 from a charity shop in Carrick-on-Shannon was acquitted when the case collapsed after legal argument over her phone records not being sought by the prosecution.

Appearing before a jury in Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court was Asha Iqbal with an address at Meath Street, Dublin 8, charged with theft of items from Creative Care Social Enterprise, Shannonside Retail Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim on March 13, 2018.

Gardai were called to the shop by the then manager, Dawn Walsh. Ms Iqbal, who was residing at the County apartments, Bridge St, Carrick-on-Shannon at the time, removed items of furniture including a large gilt mirror, two smaller mirrors, a rug, two candlesticks, a chest of drawers and two packets of floating shelves, which she claimed were hers or were in lieu of items of hers which had been damaged. Ms Iqbal had been storing some of her items in the shop's storeroom.

Ms Walsh told the court that Ms Iqbal and another lady came into the shop and took the items and began to load them into a van outside.

Ms Walsh said she removed the cash from the till, locked it and then turned off the electricity and closed the shop as she thought it was going to be robbed.

Ms Walsh put the money in her car and took some video footage on her phone of Ms Iqbal with the items outside the shop. She then got into her car and drove away.

She said Ms Iqbal had been given permission by a previous staff member to put her items into storage but she said she had taken some items that were not hers.

Garda Mary Burke gave evidence of attending at the shop and seeing a number of household items on the path outside the door. There were two women present and a van driver and they were loading the items into the van. She said the shop was locked and there was no sign of anyone inside.

Garda Burke rang Ms Walsh and took a statement from her. She then got a warrant to search Ms Iqbal's apartment on March 26 and saw a number of the items she had seen on the path outside the shop.

Garda Burke interviewed Ms Iqbal on August 9, 2018 in Dublin and put it to her what Ms Walsh had said. Ms Iqbal told her the incident was a misinterpretation of what happened on the day.

She said all her things had been mixed up with other things in the shop and damaged. She said she met Ms Walsh by appointment and she helped them to load the items. Ms Walsh denied this and said she did not lift any items. She also said there had been no prior arrangement between them and no phone contact and that she did not know Ms Iqbal or her name.

Counsel for Ms Iqbal, Ciaran Elders BL, instructed by Niamh McGovern, solicitor, asked Garda Burke about Ms Iqbal's phone records. During her interview Ms Iqbal asked her to get the phone records which she said would prove there had been contact between the parties.

Garda Burke said she didn't deem the phone records as being a necessary part of the investigation she was conducting. She said Ms Iqbal never made a complaint to her.

Neil McDaid, Acting CEO of Creative Care Social Enterprise, said a friend of Ms Iqbal's had been working in the shop and had agreed to accommodate her by storing some of her things there. He said there was no list of items and no process of identification of the items.

Mr McDaid said Ms Iqbal never contacted him about her items being damaged or about taking others as compensation.

He said he had a vague recollection of once meeting Ms Iqbal in the warehouse. Mr McDaid said he became aware Ms Iqbal had become frustrated and annoyed when she couldn't find her stuff.

Mr Elders applied to Judge John Aylmer for a direction on a number of points.

In relation to Ms Walsh, he said, “At best, some of her evidence is bizarre and at worst wholly unbelievable.”

He also questioned Mr McDaid's recollection of events as to whether he had met with Ms Iqbal.

Mr Elders also said that in her interview Ms Iqbal had asked for her phone records to be sought. He said Ms Walsh had said there was absolutely no previous contact between them and the phone records would “severely taint all the evidence” on that basis.

Mr Elders raised case law of DPP v Braddish, a Supreme Court decision which established principles in relation to the gathering of evidence.

In Ms Walsh's video footage Ms Iqbal can be heard asking her if she was accusing her of stealing, to which Ms Walsh replied 'no.'

Donal Keane BL, instructed by Noel Farrell, on behalf of the State, argued the phone records were not relevant to the issue of theft.

Judge Aylmer, however, suggested it was critical to the case that there was said to be no phone contact between them. He said it was clearly relevant to the issue of whether they had met by prior arrangement.

The judge said the gardai did not seek out the phone records. He said he was concerned about the point raised under Braddish, that there is a duty on the prosecution to seek out all the evidence that is relevant to the issue.

He said it was a fundamental issue that if done could have put the case beyond doubt. He acceded to the application and withdrew the case from the jury and acquitted Ms Iqbal.