Hospital cases and ICU numbers decrease

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer
Public health official have today confirmed 4,620 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am today, 572 hospital patients have Covid-19, including 118 who are in ICU.
The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended the wearing of masks for primary school children from third class upwards until the middle of February.
lt is also advising that children aged nine and over wear masks on public transport, in shops and in other public settings where the rule currently applies for those aged 13 and over.
Meanwhile, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee has issued new advice, recommending booster vaccines for everyone aged 16 and over.
