Deaths in the Leitrim area - Sunday, November 28

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Eugene McPartland - Arigna, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of Eugene McPartland, Greaghnafarna, Arigna, Co. Roscommon on Saturday, 27th November, 2021, peacefully, following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family and in the tender care of the ICU staff at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his father Pat, Mother Mary, sister Breege and brother Packie.

Eugene will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, loving wife Maura, sons Fintan, Gino and Nigel, daughters Amanda, Sally Anne, Edel and Dawn, son-in-law Junior, daughter-in-law Gretta, partners John and Barbara. Adoring Grandad of Nadine, Jordan, Tara, Millie, Carrie, Sophie, Jack, Adam, Bobby, Noah, Ally, Romy, Mia, Grace, Devon, Skyla Rae, Rossa, Rowan, Pippa, Edward, Johnny, Heidi and great-grandson Kaelán. Eugene will be sadly missed by his loving brother Ronan, sisters Anne, Vera and Lilly (London), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral home, Ballyfarnon on Sunday, 28th November from 4.00pm until 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna for Mass of Christian Burial with Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerard (Gerry) Lyons - Clonsilla, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Gerard (Gerry) Lyons, Clonsilla, Dublin and formerly of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, on Thursday, November 25th. 2021, peacefully, surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Helena and dear father of Paul, Gráinne and Róisín and a devoted grandfather of Kieran Óg and Aodhla. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Stephen, brothers Noel and Vinny, mother-in-law Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday evening (Nov 29th) from 6.00 o’c to 8.00 o’c. Removal to the Church of St. Philip the Apostle, Mountview on Tuesday morning (Nov 30th) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10 o’c followed by burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery.

Kathleen Campbell - Drumlish, Co Longford

The death has occurred of Kathleen Campbell (née Smyth), Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Co Longford on Saturday, 27th November 2021. Pre-deceased by her parents Hughie and Bridget Smyth, sister Margaret (Maguire) Deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus, sisters Mary Rose (Reilly) Belmullet, Noleen (McIlroy) Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Kathleen will repose this Monday evening in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, from 6 o'clock followed by prayers at 8 o'clock. Walk through only, please. Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, at 1 o'clock, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. The funeral Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.drumlishparish.ie

Annie Kate Higgins - Romford, UK / Aghacashel, Co Leitrim

Annie Kate Higgins (née Prior), Mayfair Avenue, Chadwell Health, Romford, November 8th 2021. Formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aughacashel, Co. Leitrim and Knockfree, Cloghans, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas (Ivan), brothers, Hughie and Mick and son-in-law Martin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, Anna Tiernan (Drumshanbo) and Mary McDermott, sons, Michael and Gerard (London), sisters, Peggy Mahon (Aughnasheelin), Mary O'Sullivan (Rochfortbridge) and brother, Pat (Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, son and daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all rest in peace.










