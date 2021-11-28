Today's Covid figures reveal one less person in ICU

Coronavirus Covid-19
There have been 3,735 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed today.
As of 8am today, 566 patients are in hospital with Covid-19, of whom 117 are in intensive care.
4,791 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed yesterday. 536 Covid-19 patients were in hospital with 118 in ICU.
The Department of Health said it is aware of reports of the new Omicron variant of the virus being detected in the UK, Italy, Germany and Belgium.
The new variant has not yet been detected in positive Covid-19 cases in Ireland.
NPHET is monitoring the situation and “currently considering further required measures”.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.