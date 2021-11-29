Search

29 Nov 2021

€500,000 funding for Ballinamore Greenway is a "massive boost" for area says Leitrim councillor

File photo

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD has announced funding of €490,669 for the construction of €2.5m (3m wide) of greenway from Corgar to Drumcuillon along the route of the abandoned Cavan Leitrim railway under measure 3 of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme 2020.

Local Fine Gael county councillor, Ita Reynolds Flynn, has welcomed the announcement which will connect this new stretch with the Greenway demonstration stretch from the junction project (formerly St Felims College and the railway station) at the northern end of Ballinamore, past Park Fé housing estate, Ballinamore Community College and on to Corgar Lake.

Speaking following the announcement, Cllr Reynolds Flynn said: “I was delighted to learn the news from Minister Frank Feighan TD that this funding was granted, I alongside Frank have lobbied Minister Humphreys personally on a number of occasions explaining to her the importance of connecting the existing development from Ballinamore with this next stretch from Corgar to Aughawillan with the ongoing ambition eventually of connecting with her own constituency in Cavan and the potential that this completed greenway will have for the region.

“I want to pay a warm tribute to the local Ballinamore Development Committee and Gerry D’arcy for their dedication and hard work and getting this project to where it is today. I also wish to congratulate Shay O’Connor and his team at Leitrim County Council for an excellent application in partnership with Leader and Bryan Fennell. I can say this is the potential to be a most wonderful asset to our community giving locals and visitors an extra beautiful place to walk or cycle, today is another vital step in the completion of this magnificent amenity,” concluded Cllr Reynolds Flynn.

