29 Nov 2021

Apply for your illness benefit if you are isolating with Covid -19

Have you tested positive for Covid 19? If you are one of the thousands who have tested positive for the coronavirus and must isolate at home you can avail of the Covid illness benefit.

When a worker is told to self-isolate / restrict movements by a doctor or the HSE due to being a probable source of infection or has been diagnosed with COVID-19 (Coronavirus) by a doctor, they can apply for an enhanced Illness Benefit payment of €350 per week.


All employees (other than public sector employees) and self-employed, including non-nationals and people living in Direct Provision, are entitled to claim and receive the enhanced COVID-19 Illness Benefit payment where conditions are met.
To be eligible for this payment a person must be confined to their home or a medical facility.

You must provide proof of positive covid test and you do not qualify for the payment if you are cocooning for health reasons.

It will be paid for a maximum of 2 weeks where a person is self-isolating due to being a probable source of infection, and for a maximum of 10 weeks if a person has been diagnosed with COVID-19 (Coronavirus). If a person has been certified for less than 10 weeks, they will be paid for the duration of their certificate.

You can apply at www.mywelfare.ie  or request equest a form to be posted to you by sending an email with your name and address and form required to forms@welfare.ie or call: 01 704330/ 0818 928400

EXPLAINER: Everything you need to know about the Omicron variant of Covid-19

