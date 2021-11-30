Surge in demand for covid tests in Leitrim

The new Covid Test Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon. Picture: Gerry Faughnan
Leitrim has returned to the bottom of the table for positive covid cases in the country.
Up to midnight Sunday, November 28 there were 125 positive covid cases recorded in the past week, putting the county's incidence rate at 30.1.
Over the past fornight there have been 337 positive cases recorded.
The most recent figures show that there were 170 cases in the Carrick-on-Shannon area, 160 in the Ballinamore area and 121 in the Manorhamilton area up to last week.
While there was a high demand on appointments at Carrick-on-Shannon covid test centre last week, appointments do seem to have returned to normal for the rest of this week.
The HSE told the paper Carrick Testing Centre staff are working very hard during the “current surge in demand for Covid-19 testing and completed 720 Covid-19 tests during the week ending November 28.”
The Carrick-on-Shannon test centre is currently closed at weekends. And the centre is recruiting more staff as part of the national campaign “to boost capacity” for the future.
