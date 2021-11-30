Search

30 Nov 2021

Surge in demand for covid tests in Leitrim

Positive covid cases numbers drop

Surge in demand for covid tests in Leitrim

The new Covid Test Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon. Picture: Gerry Faughnan

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Leitrim has returned to the bottom of the table for positive covid cases in the country.
Up to midnight Sunday, November 28 there were 125 positive covid cases recorded in the past week, putting the county's incidence rate at 30.1.
Over the past fornight there have been 337 positive cases recorded.


The most recent figures show that there were 170 cases in the Carrick-on-Shannon area, 160 in the Ballinamore area and 121 in the Manorhamilton area up to last week.


While there was a high demand on appointments at Carrick-on-Shannon covid test centre last week, appointments do seem to have returned to normal for the rest of this week.
The HSE told the paper Carrick Testing Centre staff are working very hard during the “current surge in demand for Covid-19 testing and completed 720 Covid-19 tests during the week ending November 28.”


The Carrick-on-Shannon test centre is currently closed at weekends. And the centre is recruiting more staff as part of the national campaign “to boost capacity” for the future.

Important: New walk-in clinics in Leitrim and Sligo for Booster Vaccines

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media