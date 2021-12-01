Deaths in Leitrim, Wednesday, December 1, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Louis Quinn, Drumlonan, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his brothers Fr. Michéal & John Gerard. He will be sadly missed by his wife Josie, sons John & Michael, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law Paula & Maeve, son-in-law Eamonn, beloved grandchildren Aisling, Louis, Colton, Olivia & Alannah, brother Thomas, sisters Mary, Ann, Angela & Noeleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Smiths Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Removal from his home in Drumlonan on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore. House private please. Mass may be viewed on line at www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Patrick Rehill, Drumcroman, Ballinamore, Leitrim, N41 E2T8 / Ballyhaise, Cavan



Surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Francis and Josephine, brothers Joe and Frank, sister Anne and his beloved son Séan. Pat will be sadly missed by the mother of his children Tina McLoughlin, daughters Catherine (Paul), Clare (Pete) and son Michael (Nathalia), his brothers John P, Tom and Anthony, sisters Mae, Kathleen, Helena and Maria, his beloved grandchildren Finn, Frank, Maya, Lorcan, Aoife and Patrick, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday and Thursday, from 4 to 8pm. A one way system will operate from Kiltyhugh, via Corraleehan Road. Removal on Friday, 3rd December, to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore, for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. Please adhere to Covid guidelines at all times. The Mass can be viewed online at https://churchtv.ie/ballinamore



Mary Meany (née McCabe), Monkstown, Dublin / Ballyconnell, Cavan

Meany (née McCabe) (late of Monkstown and formerly Ballyconnell, Cavan) 27th November 2021 (peacefully) in Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Mary, beloved wife of Paul. Sadly missed by her husband, brothers, sister, extended family and friends. Reposing Wednesday (1st December) in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 4pm to 6pm. Removal Thursday (2nd December) to St John the Baptist Church, Blackrock for 10am Funeral Mass which can be viewed online at https://sjb.ie/ourparish/webcam/ followed by burial in Ballyconnell Cemetery, Cavan. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. House private.

Peter McGrath, Kinlough, Leitrim / Glangevlin, Cavan

Peter McGrath, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Glangevlin, Co Cavan and Birmingham, England, suddenly, but peacefully, at his home. He will sadly missed and fondly remembered by his heartbroken parents John Joe and Marita Ann his brothers and sisters Shirley, Helen, Caroline, Katy, Paddy, Bridget, Felix, Roisin and Anne. Also, his wife Maria, children Erin, Peter and Hannah and his granddaughter Eadie Rose and his many extended family and friends. Peter’s remains will repose at his sister Bridget’s house 7 Glen Eoin, Station Road, Manorhamilton, F91 H5H0 on Wednesday, 1st Dec, from 5 to 8pm, for family and friends. Removal on Thursday, 2nd December, to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killinagh Cemetery. In the interest of public health and safety at this time, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, social distancing and refrain from handshaking.

Claire Beirne (née Lennon), Eddercloone, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford

The death has occurred of Claire Beirne (nee Lennon), Eddercloone, Bornacoola, Co. Longford and formerly Kiltykeary, Edgeworthstown, November 28th 2021 (suddenly) at Sligo University Hospital, beloved wife of Dermot and dear mother to Aaron, sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, son, mother Helen, father Joe, brother Ralph, sisters Ruth Gorman, Michelle, Charlene McDermott and Tara, mother in law Mena, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass for Claire will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 1st, at 12 noon in St. Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm. Following Claire’s Funeral Mass there will be an opportunity to meet the family, walk through only in the Church. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, St. Patrick’s Hospital Carrick on Shannon c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. House private to family please. In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Claire’s funeral is restricted to 50% capacity in Church. For safety, please observe social distancing, wearing masks and no shaking hands. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Claire’s Funeral Mass may be viewed via the following link;

https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks Lakelands Crematorium livestream password Lakelandsfuneral2021

Joseph (Josie) Bland, Cullagh, Foxfield, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Joseph (Josie) Bland, Harrow London, and formerly of Cullagh Foxfield Co. Leitrim, Monday 29th November 2021 aged 90 years, peacefully in Harrow Middlesex London, with his devoted wife Eileen by his side. Predeceased by his brothers , Reverend Fr. Jimmy Bland and John Tom Bland. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, Nephews James and Dermot and Sister in law Frances, and extended relatives. Funeral arrangements to take place in London at a later date, details to follow.

Jim McGuinness, 317 Boho Road, Carrickadranton, Belcoo, Fermanagh



The death has occurred of Jim McGuinness, 317 Boho Road, Carrickadranton, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh, Peacefully at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eilish, his daughter Maria (Tony Morris, Newtownstewart), sons Padraig (Mary) and Seamus (Liz), his sisters Mary and Nora and his grandchildren Nicole, Shane, Sinead, Fionnuala, Liam, Sean, Emmett, Rhianne, Ciara, Caitlin and his nephew Jim Smyth.

Reposing at his home. Jim’s remains will be removed from his home on Thursday at 10.30am via the village to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Holywell, Belcoo for 11.00am Funeral Mass with burial in the adjoining cemetry.

The Funeral Mass may be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/belcoo

May they all Rest in Peace