Search

05 Dec 2021

New Book: Earnest endeavour to revive agriculture and improve farming in Leitrim post famine

New Book: Earnest endeavour to revive agriculture and improve farming in Leitrim post famine

Leitrim case study in: Developing Rural Ireland

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Developing Rural Ireland chronicles the trials and tribulations of the revival of Irish agriculture and development of farming in Ireland post famine.

The book focuses on Leitrim, one of the worst hit counties in Ireland in the Famine.
The Famine laid bare major inequities, showing that there were far too many very small farms and also too many very big farm.


At the turn of the twentieth century, Horace Plunkett, founder of the co-operative movement, made it his next mission to address the necessity for development in rural Ireland more generally.
In 1900 the Department of Agriculture and Technical Instruction opened in Dublin and, together with Ireland’s new county councils, created in 1898, started employing teams of scientific instructors who would work with farmers in every county to help them earn better livelihoods from farming.


Leitrim immediately struggled to recruit all three types of instructor: the general agricultural instructor, the horticultural instructor and the poultry-keeping and butter-making instructor.
It was 1945 before Leitrim had its basic complement. By the 1970s, the advisory service in Leitrim was more fully formed, with 10 agricultural instructors assigned to work with farmers in each parish, and a game of inches was pursued to eke as much as possible from every acre.


Success was generally modest but during 1970–73 the 54 Leitrim farmers working with instructors as part of the Small Farm (Incentive Bonus) Scheme saw their average income rise by 107%.
The full extent of this story is detailed in Developing Rural Ireland: A History of the Irish Agricultural Advisory Services.

Join in the Christmas Jumper fundraising day in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media