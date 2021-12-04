Those Nervous Animals to play Ballinamore's Island Theatre

The Island Theatre Ballinamore is delighted to present funky chart toppers ‘Those Nervous Animals’ at a show on Saturday, December 11 at 8.30pm.
The band, on the road as a six piece with all the original line-up, are delighted to play the Island Theatre after successfully touring their new album, ‘The Mission Sessions’ during the Summer.
For this show they are joined by two amazing Leitrim based talents, singer and pianist Brían Farrell and his band, and singer-songwriter Amy O’Hara, based in Dromahair. Amy released her own album, ‘A Blue I Can’t Describe’, in 2021.
TNA and their friends plan to make this evening a celebration of original music. As well as performing familiar hits, they will introduce new original material and share their insights into the creative process.
This is a rare chance to get behind the scenes in the making of new music.
Visit www.islandtheatre.ie or call (089) 2775639.
