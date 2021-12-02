Search

02 Dec 2021

IMPORTANT: New visitor regulations at all hospitals

Sligo and Cavan Hospitals included

New visitor regulations at Sligo University Hospital

Sligo University Hospital

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Visitors attending Sligo University Hospital will be required to produce their EU Digital COVID Certificate, HSE COVID-19 Vaccination Record, or other proof of immunity at the hospital entrance.

The move is part of the new national guidance on hospital visiting. In addition, visitors will be asked to show some photo ID to prove that the proof of immunity is theirs.

Annual Covid-19 vaccines are 'likely' - Pfizer chief

Sligo University Hospital has also confirmed that there will be separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners with exemptions are being introduced on compassionate grounds.

Anyone coming to the hospital must complete a COVID-19 screening checklist and follow the public health guidance.

The hospital are hoping to reduce footfall at the hospital while also trying to ensure patients are allowed one visitor per day between 6 and 8 p.m.

Visits will have to be pre-arranged by family members/visitors, who should contact the relevant ward or unit in advance.

Children will not be allowed to visit the hospital unless agreed in advance, on compassionate grounds, with the ward/unit manager.

While nominated support visitors are asked not to visit the hospital if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with anyone with COVID-19, or are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

Sligo University Hospital overcrowding and understaffing needs to be addressed urgently says Sligo/Leitrim TD

 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media