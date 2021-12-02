IMPORTANT: New visitor regulations at all hospitals

Visitors attending Sligo University Hospital will be required to produce their EU Digital COVID Certificate, HSE COVID-19 Vaccination Record, or other proof of immunity at the hospital entrance.

The move is part of the new national guidance on hospital visiting. In addition, visitors will be asked to show some photo ID to prove that the proof of immunity is theirs.

Sligo University Hospital has also confirmed that there will be separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners with exemptions are being introduced on compassionate grounds.

Anyone coming to the hospital must complete a COVID-19 screening checklist and follow the public health guidance.

The hospital are hoping to reduce footfall at the hospital while also trying to ensure patients are allowed one visitor per day between 6 and 8 p.m.

Visits will have to be pre-arranged by family members/visitors, who should contact the relevant ward or unit in advance.

Children will not be allowed to visit the hospital unless agreed in advance, on compassionate grounds, with the ward/unit manager.

While nominated support visitors are asked not to visit the hospital if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with anyone with COVID-19, or are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.