Official opening of Clós Eaglaise Housing Scheme in Ballinamore

Minister of State for Planning and Local Government, Peter Burke TD performed the official opening of the new Clós Eaglaise housing scheme in Ballinamore, last Thursday.

The scheme was constructed by Drumattan Construction Ltd. under a turnkey agreement with the contractor delivering the finished housing units to Leitrim County Council in walk-in condition. The project has a construction budget of approximately €1.76 million.

The scheme consists of 4 no. 2 bed semi-detached houses, 2 no. 2 bedroom detached terraced houses, 1 no. infill 2 bedroom terraced house and 2 no. 2 bedroom apartments.

Pictured at the official opening of the new Clós Eaglaise housing scheme in Ballinamore, last Thursday, from left, Larry Keogh, Drumattan Construction Longford, Lar Power, CEO, Leitrim County Council, Mary Quinn, Director of Services, Leitrim County Council, Cllr Paddy O'Rourke, Cathaoirleach, Leitrim County Council, Minister of State for Planning and Local Government, Peter Burke TD, Cllr Ita Reynolds-Flynn, Minister of State Frank Feighan TD, Cllr Enda McGloin and Philip Mullins, Drumattan Construction Longford Pictures: Willie Donnellan

Minister Burke met with a number of the new tenants that had been living in private rented accommodation with others moving to homes more suited to their family size.

Minister Burke welcomed that the homes in Clós Eaglaise have a BER Rating of A3 achieved through high standards of air tightness combined with high levels of floor and wall insulation, triple glazed windows and the installation of heat pumps as their heating source.

Speaking at the official opening in Ballinamore, the Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Cllr Paddy O’Rourke stated that, “The provision and maintenance of good quality safe homes is a core objective of the Council's vision for County Leitrim over the coming years.

“I welcome the proposed housing budget allocated by the current government to deliver the homes that are needed.

“I want to commend Drumattan Construction for the quality of their workmanship and their commitment to deliver the Clós Eaglasie project during a difficult period for the construction sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I hope that these new homes provide the desired level of comfort and security for the new residents of Clós Eaglaise and I would encourage them to become active members of the Ballinamore community."