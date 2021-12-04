Men sentenced to jail terms for Ballinamore assault

Two men who assaulted their brother-in-law were each handed prison sentences when their cases were finalised at Cavan Circuit Court last week.

Kevin McCabe, Kiltyhugh, Ballinamore and Ryan Collins, Drumcatten, Fenagh had pleaded guilty to assaulting Frank McGough, of Pairc Fé, Ballinamore on January 1, 2018 in Ballinamore.

The matter initially came before Judge John Aylward at Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court where the details of the case were outlined to the court.

Both men had struck Mr McGough following a family verbal disagreement earlier that day.

Mr McGough listed to the court the multiple injuries he sustained to his face and head from the assaults which required the insertion of plates and 19 stitches. He also spoke of the psychological effect it has had on him.

Kevin McCabe, a 44-year-old father of two, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for his part in the assault, while Ryan Collins was sentenced to two years and six months for his role.

Judge Aylmer, passing sentence in Cavan on Tuesday, November 23, said he placed the offending “at the upper end of the scale” and described it as “a joint enterprise” with McCabe having a bigger role than Collins.

He also described the offer of €2,000 each in compensation from the men as “derisory”