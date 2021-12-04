Search

04 Dec 2021

Young woman with 27 previous convictions stole multipack of Coke cans

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court hears motorcyclist cleared of careless driving “very lucky to be with us”

Carrick-on-Shannon courthouse

Reporter:

news reporter

A 21-year-old single mother of two children with 27 previous convictions stole a 10 pack of Coke cans valued at €8.75 from a filling station in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Courtney Green, 5 Main Street, Julianstown, Co Meath pleaded guilty to the theft of the cans on May 7, 2019 at Lunney's Filling Station, Cortober, Carrick- on-Shannon, Co Roscommon.

She also pleaded guilty to failure to appear in court.

Sgt John O'Reilly outlined the facts of the case. He said at about 3pm pm that date Gardai received a call from the manager of the shop.

They attended the scene and viewed CCTV which showed a man distracting shop staff while a woman took the cans.

Gardai located the two people that matched their descriptions at Carrick-on-Shannon train station. and Ms Green made full admissions and apologised for taking the cans.

The court heard she has 27 previous convictions, the latest being on November 4, 2021 at Trim District Court where she received an eight month suspended sentence for assault causing harm, while charges of theft and the unauthorised taking of a mechanically propelled vehicle were taken into consideration.

Counsel for Ms Green said she has two children aged 4 and 7 months and is in receipt of social welfare.

He said she profoundly apologised for her behaviour and now just wanted to get on with her life.

He said she had extracted herself from an abusive relationship and he asked the court to be as lenient as possible.

Judge Sandra Murphy noted she was 19 years old when this occurred and that she has a suspended sentence hanging over her from another matter. She convicted her of the offence and applied the Probation Act 1.1.

She also convicted and took into consideration the charge of failing to appear in court.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media