Over 1000 without power in South Leitrim area following ESB fault

Power outage affecting over 1000 customers in Leitrim today
A power cut has been reported in the Mohill area this morning. A fault has impacted 1046 customers.
ESB say that there are estimating that services will be restored by 1.15pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.