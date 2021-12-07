52 properties in North Leitrim without power

Power outage affecting properties in Kiltyclogher this morning
52 properties in Kiltyclogher, North Leitrim, are without power this morning.
The power outage was reported at 7.30am and power is not expected to be restored until 11.30am.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.