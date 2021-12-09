Deaths in the Leitrim area - Thursday, December 9

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sister Mary Marren (Sr. Bartholomew) - Curry, Co Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred, on December 6th 2021, of Sister Mary Marren (Sr. Bartholomew) of the Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Curracunane, Curry, Co. Sligo, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her father Bartley, mother Catherine, brothers Hugh and John and sisters Kathleen, Teresa and Anne. Auntie Mary is deeply missed by her sisters Attracta and Peggy, brothers-in-law Seán and Michael and beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her devoted friends in the Marist Sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Therese's Funeral Home, Curry Village, Curry, Co. Sligo F91 NY30 on Thursday evening, December 9th, from 5:30pm - 7:00pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning, December 10th, at 11:30am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Curry, with burial to follow at Bunnacrannagh Cemetery. Marist Convent at Carrick-on-Shannon strictly private. Mass can be viewed live on: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxqtlVGtje9xTHMqdkdSjkA

Michael Reynolds - Kilkenny / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Michael Reynolds, 'Selton', Glendine Road, Kilkenny and late of Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, on December 6th 2021 (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his daughter Michele, brothers Hugh and Leo and sister Brigid. Beloved husband of Eileen and loving dad to Hubert, Maebh, Vida and Denis. He will be sadly missed by his wife and family, sisters Margaret and Ann, daughters-in-law Yvonne, Deirdre and Lisa, son-in-law Kieran, grandchildren Hannah, Eabha, Helen, Hugh, Eoghan, Sadhbh and Lúc, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated on Friday (Dec. 10th) at 10.30a.m. in St. John's Church followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please. Michael's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Tommy McLoughlin - Drumsna, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Thomas James (Tommy) McLoughlin, (Publican and Undertaker) Main Street, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim, December 7th 2021, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Thomas James and Monica, siblings Kevin, Emmett, Aloysious, Brendan and Maureen. Beloved husband of Teasie and father to Tanya Allen, Tamara Harte and Tamsin, sadly missed by his wife and daughters, his sons in law Paul and Paddy, Tamsin’s partner David, his brothers Christy and Oliver, his sisters Kathleen, Monica and Nancy, his grandchildren Aoibhínn, Thomas and Harvey, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Tommy will repose at his home on Thursday from 4pm until 7pm (walk through only). Funeral cortege will leave his home on Friday at 11.30am to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Annaduff Cemetery.

Patrick (Sonnie) Loughlin - Ballintogher, Co Sligo

Patrick, better known as Sonnie, Loughlin, formerly of Harrow, London and late of Tubernania, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo, December 7th, 2021, peacefully, at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Mary and loving father of Paul, Michael and Marion, grandad to Grace, Jimmy, Rose, Kitty, Thomas, Isabella, Henrietta, Joseph and Edward, great-grandad to Ethena. Loving brother of Christina (Mc Veigh), father in law to Sally, Paula and Andrew, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair, on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from the family home on Friday to St. Therese’s Church, Ballintogher, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Sooey Cemetery. House strictly private, please.

Sheila McCann - Blacklion, Co Cavan / Sligo Town

Sheila McCann, Cregg Community Services, No. 8 Hilltop, Cairns Road, Sligo and formerly of Toam, Blacklion, Co. Cavan, peacefully. Deeply regretted by her brothers and sisters, Frank, Margaret, Kathleen, Eileen, Danny, James, John and Kevin. Her sisters in law and brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends in the Cregg Community.

Sheila’s Funeral Mass will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, on Friday, 10th Dec. at 11 am, followed by burial in Killinagh Cemetery. Due to the current Covid restrictions, house is private, please.

Annie Jane Egan - Boyle, Co Roscommon

Annie Jane Egan (née Sheerin), Deerpark, Boyle, Co Roscommon, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her devoted family. Predeceased by her loving husband Jimmie (Sonny). Brothers and sister Paddy, Mary and Jim and daughter-in-law Agnes (USA). Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters and sons, Ann, Jim (USA), Marian, Katrina (USA) and Pio (USA). Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sons and daughter-in-law, extended family, neighbours, and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Benny Carty - Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has occured of Benny Carty, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Remains will repose at Gilmartin's Funeral Home, Main St., Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, on Thursday from 7pm to 9pm. Due to the present pandemic and the family's sincere wish to keep the community safe, the Carty home is strictly private. Remains will be removed from the family home on Friday at 10.30am to arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortège proceeds to the church. Family flowers only, by request.

Benny is predeceased by his beloved wife Gertrude, dear twin Maureen (Freeburn), his brother Jo and nephew Terry and he is sadly missed by Gerardine (Pat), Bernadette (Gerry), Bernard ( Laura), his brothers Jim and Peter, his loving grandchildren and the entire family circle. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed on this link https://vimeo.com/654238003

May they all Rest in Peace.