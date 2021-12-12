Strong winds and rain expected today

Sunday will be windy and largely cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heaviest and most persistent in the west.
Mild with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with southerly winds increasing strong and gusty, reaching gale force along coasts.
Becoming extremely windy along Atlantic coasts by evening with some severe gusts expected.
