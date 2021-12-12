Death of former Leitrim Superintendent Tom Hughes

The late Tom Hughes
The death has occurred of the former An Garda Siochana Superintendent for Co Leitrim, Tom Hughes.
Tom, of Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Mountbellew, Co. Galway, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 11, surrounded by his loving family, in Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill.
Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Delia, sisters Peggy, Eileen, Breege and Molly, Tom is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Breege, daughter Nicola, son-in-law Etienne, grandsons Thibaud and Aubin, sisters Shelia, Kathleen, Ann and Joan, brothers Michael, Paddy, John, Gerry and Willie (Mountbellew) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
Tom’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday morning at 11.15 o’clock to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery.
May he Rest In Peace
Retired Superintendent Tom Hughes RIP
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.