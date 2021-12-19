John McDwyer and Tom Walsh perform in 'Twilight'
Beezneez present the world premiere of John McDwyer’s new play, 'Twilight' in the Dock on February 2022.
Two friends, who haven’t met for over thirty five years meet for coffee on the patio of a hotel. Why have they not met for all this time and why are they meeting now?
McDwyer’s play, whilst containing trade mark humour is a serious exposition of how life choices bring their own consequences.
Through a series of denouements, the two friends, the reason for their estrangement revealed, finally find common ground from which they can move on.
Featuring two All-Ireland Award winning actors, John McDwyer (Educating Rita) and Tom Walsh (The Communication Cord) Twilight is a play which, as well a providing a fine evening of theatre, will give much food for thought and discussion.
This would make a perfect Christmas gift for lovers of all good drama and theatre.
