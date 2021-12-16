Leitrim's Harry O’Flynn launches new CD in aid of Eslin GAA

After more than 50 years involvement in music at some level or other it’s wonderful to see Harry O'Flynn launch some of his very own songs on his CD called 'Memories of Eslin'.

Harry has always been a man the Eslin community has been able to turn to for a few songs. Over the years Harry has performed at variety concerts in the local Community Centre, a few tunes to welcome Santa to Eslin, Christmas carols on Christmas morning, a few singalong songs on a special occasion, or a few songs to cheer up the residents in the local nursing homes . Harry is always willing to help out with no fuss or coaxing required. He has always given generously of his time and talent.



Of course he has been involved in music going right back to the 60's and 70’s. When he returned to Ireland he began his teaching career in Moyne and was a member of the popular Kaisers ballad group in the Leitrim-Longford area. Later on he became principal of Mohill Vocational School and continued his interest in music.

He is also a long term member of the Millennium Choir and the South Leitrim Men’s Choir which performs at many fund raising events right up to Covid times.

Harry’s rendition of his own composition 'Eslin I’ll Always Love You’ has been a popular song locally for some years now. It’s a very personal song penned by Harry based on the time he spent traveling in Africa in the 1960's and is included in his new CD.



It’s a tremendous achievement by Harry to put together this CD. He has overcome all the adversities of the present times and used the lockdown to put together four great new songs and fulfil a lifetime ambition of recording a few of his own songs.

The CD was recorded at Poorsean’s Studio, Longford and produced by Sean Sweeney with Paul Gurney on piano, strings, drums and bass.

This indeed is a high quality CD production. Harry has generously offered it to the local GAA and Community Centre to help raise much needed funds. It’s a very generous gesture by Harry and greatly appreciated by those two groups.



Anyone who buys his CD 'Memories' will be impressed by his lyrics and easy listening style, the clarity of his diction and the quality of his singing. His song 'Leitrim My Homeland' is potentially a brand new anthem for our County. The other two songs are classic ballads telling stories of love and loss.

Joe Reynolds from Eslin commented, “I’d like to congratulate Harry on his new CD and hope everyone goes out and buys it for Christmas. It would make a beautiful Christmas gift for any Leitrim person, especially those living abroad. It is truly a great legacy from this talented Balladeer and hopefully more songs to come from Harry in the future.”



Lisa Mulligan, chairperson of Eslin GAA club stated, “We at Eslin at Eslin GAA would like to congratulate Harry O'Flynn on the release of His CD "Memories of Eslin". This is a well known song among all the locals, but I only heard it for the first time, this month, sitting with Harry in his Sunroom overlooking Lough McHugh.

“Harry told me that he spent many a day during the lockdowns, in the sunroom working on this album as he drew inspiration from Lough McHugh.

“Over A cup of coffee he told me the stories behind all the songs, stories of his travels, missing Eslin, and stories of his family. I came away that day from Harry with a lovely history of Eslin and the family that lived in the “big house” overlooking Lough McHugh. Harry worked on this album knowing he was going to donate all the proceeds of his CD to Eslin GAA and Eslin Community Centre, we are grateful for his generosity and kindness, it also shows us his lovely character and community man Harry is.

“On Sunday Morning I went back to visit Harry, he brought me for a walk around Lough McHugh and told me a few more stories on our walk about days spent at the lake. Harry enjoys going for the same walk around Lough McHugh most days, and I could really see why he has never got bored of it, Lough McHugh's beauty and peacefulness really captivated me. After spending time with Harry and having the pleasure of sharing his daily route around Lough McHugh I came away smiling the whole day after and I am still smiling at my "memory" of time spent with him walking around Lough McHugh. I can see where he got all his inspiration from, the lake, his family's stories told to him, the people and scenery of Eslin and Leitrim.



“I am not a native of Eslin or Leitrim, I came here to live 18 years ago and as Harry states in his songs, "the people are the friendliest'', they really are and have always made me feel welcome and a part of the community. As Harry states in his song "Leitrim is my homeland", it really is to me, especially Eslinbridge, one of the most welcoming communities, my roots are firmly down in Eslin and Harry's song "Eslin I'll always love you" really highlights how beautiful the area and the people are.

“Harry's CD is not just about Eslin but Leitrim too, we would encourage everyone to buy his album and listen to his beautiful words and stories within the songs. You can preview a song from the album "Eslin I'll always love you" through Eslin GAA's facebook page.



Noel McNulty, Chair of Eslin Community Centre stated, “The committee of the Community Centre wish to congratulate Harry on the release of his CD 'Memories of Eslin' which is beautifully produced. Harry has contributed greatly to community life in Eslin and has kindly offered the proceeds of the sale of the CD to the community centre and the GAA club. We would encourage everyone to purchase this CD for a truly unique gift from Eslin. We would like to thank Harry and wish him many more years of singing around the shores of Lough McHugh.”

The CD is now on sale. To order your copy contact Eslin GAA 0860380801, Noel 0874177349, Sean 0879037498, Lisa 0872532453 or Cait 0862285097.