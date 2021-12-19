Leitrim schoolchildren join bid to plan a million trees

More than 300 Leitrim national school children are joining a campaign that’s planting more than a million trees in Ireland and Africa, this year.

In the lead up to Christmas, close to 20 class groups from five national schools will hold tree planting ceremonies on school grounds and public land, and will lend their backing to communities who will be planting tens of thousands of new trees in Uganda, Kenya, Senegal and Malawi before the end of the year.

The schools initiative is part of the One Million Trees campaign, which will see Self Help Africa plant over a million trees this year.

Supported by the INTO teachers’ union, the campaign will see native Irish seedlings being distributed for planting by each participating class group. Workshops, collections and other activities are also being held in hundreds of schools to support tree planting activities in Africa.

INTO President Joe McKeown said that the campaign was a great opportunity for schoolchildren to learn more about trees, and climate issues, and also play their part in the worldwide effort to combat climate change.

The local schools that are taking part in the effort are Annaduff NS, Carrick-on-Shannon, Kiltyclougher NS, St Patricks NS, Drumshambo, Gealscoil Chluainin, Manorhamilton and Scoil Mhuire, Carrick-on-Shannon.

“Young people are very aware of the challenges of global warming. A campaign like this gives them the change to engage directly with the issue, and also learn about the impact in parts of the world that are extremely vulnerable to climate change,” he said.

To find out more visit: selfhelpafrica.org/ onemilliontrees

Please send in any photos of your school's tree planting ceremony to editor@leitrimobserver.ie