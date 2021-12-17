€1million in capital funding for social enterprises

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced funding of €1 million to support 247 Social Enterprises with their capital costs.

The Social Enterprises Capital Grants Scheme will provide small grants to Social Enterprises to assist them in carrying out renovations or repairs to their premises.

The funding will also be used for the purchase of equipment such as outdoor seating and canopies, playground equipment, machinery, kitchen equipment, laptops, iPads and printers, training equipment, CCTV and so on.

Grants ranging from a few hundred euro to €14,500 are being provided under the Scheme, which is funded from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The grants will be administered on behalf of the Department by the Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs).

Minister Feighan is urging local organisations with community facilities to consider making applications under this scheme to their local LCDC section of their local authority.



“Last year 11 local groups in Sligo Leitrim achieved funding of over €30,000 which is significant and worthwhile for those organisations. Information and applications under this scheme will be available from council offices over the next number of weeks” concluded Minister Feighan.

Making the announcement, Minister Humphreys said: “As Minister, I’m very conscious that COVID-19 has been challenging for all businesses, including our Social Enterprises.

“This funding will assist almost 250 Social Enterprises with specific costs in relation to their facilities.

“In some cases, it will cover the cost of fixing a leaky roof or putting in a new kitchen.

“Other organisations will use the funding to purchase the likes of new furniture or IT equipment.

“The grants may be small in nature, but I know they will greatly assist Social Enterprises the length and breadth of the country who have continued to serve their communities through the Pandemic.”



A list of social enterprises to receive funding under the Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme 2021 in Sligo, Leitrim and North Roscommon are as follows;

Una Bhan Tourism Cooperative Building repairs Boyle, €2,442;

Fenagh Development Company Alarm system, €975;

Rossinver Youth Project CLG AV equipment, €2,000;

The Leitrim Design House Purchase of IT equipment, €1,935;

Ballinamore Area Community Council CLG LED lighting upgrade, €1,500;

Northside Community Partnership Floor repair Sligo €4,500;

Sligo Social Services Kitchen equipment €3,700;

Cranmore Community Co-op Café equipment, furniture €3,500;

The Benwiskin Centre Building repairs €3,500;

The Teeling Centre Fire exit repairs €6,250.