Man charged with assault refused bail

A Bundoran resident, who is charged with assault and two public order offences, was refused bail, at Manorhamilton District Court.
Jimmy Ward (31) of SuperValu Car Park, Bundoran is charged with assaulting Des Cosgrove at SuperValu on December 7.
He is also charged with public intoxication and using threatening and abusive behaviour on the same date.
The defendant was represented by Gerry McGovern, solicitor.
Judge Sandra Murphy remanded the defendant in custody to Sligo District Court on December 14 with a condition that he be gets medical assistance including psychiatric help while in jail.
