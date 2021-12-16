Today's Covid figures released by NPHET

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,141 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of 8am today, 443 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 108 are in ICU.
Following further data validation, the total number of Omicron cases confirmed through whole genome sequencing in Ireland to date has been revised down to 39 confirmed cases.
Meanwhile, the HSE confirmed today that people aged 40 to 49 will be offered Covid-19 boosters from December 27, three weeks ahead of schedule.
Also, new vaccination centres will open in the coming weeks and the opening hours of current centres will be extended in a bid to ramp up the booster rollout programme.
