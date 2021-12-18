New plans for Astoria ballroom site in Bundoran

T.Wilmot & Sons Ltd intend to apply for permission for development of the former Astoria ballroom site in Bundoran.

The ballroom was one of the biggest attraction in the seaside resort for generations after being built in 1953.

Thirteen years ago, the by then derelict building was destroyed in a fire and was later demolished.

The new development, if given planning permission, will comprise of a funfair/waterpark to include various amusement rides and slides.

The Astoria ballroom site on right, at the bottom of Bundoran's Astoria Road

It will also see the construction of boundary and retaining walls and alterations to the existing ground level.

Plans will also be made for the construction of boundary walls and fence with a pedestrian access onto Astoria Road and all associated drainage, lighting and services and all associated site development works.

The planning application may be inspected or purchased from the planning offices of Donegal county council during opening hours.

Submissions or observations in relation to the application may be made in writing on payment of €20, within a period of five weeks, beginning on the date of receipt by the planning authority of the application.

The Wilmot family currently operate the adjoining Adventure Park, located beside the old Astoria Ballroom site, with the big ferris wheel, one of its biggest attractions each year.

The notice of intention to apply for planning appeared in a recent edition of the Donegal Democrat/Donegal People's Press.