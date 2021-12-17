Manorhamilton has lowest covid rate in Ireland

Manorhamilton LEA has lowest covid rate in Ireland
The Manorhamilton District Area has the lowest covid infection rate in the country.
There were 55 cases found between November 30th and December 13th in the Manor area. The R figure was 508.3.
118 cases were reported in the Ballinamore LEA during the same time period and an R figure of 1196.5.
Carrick-on-Shannon LEA reported 16 cases in the past fornight with an R figure of 1285.1.
Leitrim had the fifth lowest rate in the country up to midnight on December 14. There were 152 covid cases reported in the past seven days and 311 over the part fortnight.
According to the stats, one in every 47 people tested positive there in the space of two weeks.
The highest number of cases are in the 5-12 age group, followed swiftly by 35-44 year old.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.