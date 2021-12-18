Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday, December 18, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

William Isaiah Moxham, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Abbeyshrule, Longford

Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim and formerly of Abbeyshrule, Co. Longford, December 17th 2021, peacefully at North West Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Anne and father of Shona and Carol. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law Don and James, extended family Isabel and Leslie, Christina, Karl, Stephen, Patricia and Linda and many friends.

Service will take place on Tuesday December 21st at 12 noon in Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) for family and close friends only. Burial will follow in Carrickedmond Churchyard, Co. Longford.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo via www.feehilys.ie/pay

James (Jamesie) Cox, Knockroe, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of James (Jamesie) Cox, Knockroe, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on 16th of December, peacefully, in his 95th year, in Drumderrig Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (nee Moriarty) Upper Reask, Ballyferriter, Co. Kerry. He is survived by his two loving daughters Eileen and Mary and will be greatly missed by his loving grandchildren Marie, Laura, Martha and Louise and relatives. Jamesie will be sadly missed by his wonderful neighbours and many friends.

Jamesie's remains will be reposing at his residence from 5pm to 7pm on Sunday, 19th of December, for family and friends. House strictly private outside of reposing times. Arriving to St Joseph's Church, Boyle, on Monday 20th for funeral Mass at 12.30pm, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3.30pm.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie

Ivan Acheson Portobello, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon



16th December, 2021, in his ninety-third year, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Husband of the late Teresa, son of the late William and Ethel and brother of the late Iris. Ivan will be sadly missed by his loving son Ralph, daughter-in-law Liz, grandchildren Sam, Ben and Sarah, sisters-in-law Mary Ellen and Martha, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin with Vigil prayers on Sunday evening (19th Dec.) at 6pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10am to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery (via Portobello).

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Care West on line at https://www.cancercarewest.ie/donate.

John P McManus, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Cavan



John P McManus Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co Cavan peacefully at the North West Hospice Sligo, predeceased by his sisters Lily and Philomena. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family his wife Martina, sons John and Stephen daughter Niamh, brothers Charlie and Gerard, his sister Teresa, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Sunday to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, for 1 o’clock Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. John P’s Funeral can be viewed on https://youtu.be/vHql2bgDO1g Due to the current Covid restrictions house is private, please.

Roisin Del Pinto (née Monaghan), 653 Loughshore Road, Belleek, Fermanagh / Ederney, Fermanagh



Roisin Del Pinto (nee Monaghan) 653 Loughshore Road, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, formerly of Grove Park, Ederney. Peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, 17th December 2021. Beloved wife of the late Tony R.I.P, much loved mother of Anna (David Webb) and the late Dino R.I.P, devoted grandmother of Ciaran.Please note due to the current circumstances and government advice regarding COVID 19 the funeral home, family home, mass and burial will be private to family and close friends.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining safe social distancing can do so as the funeral cortege makes its journey from McKerveys Funeral Home, 20 Erne, Ederney on Sunday afternoon at 12.30pm arriving at Saint Joseph's Church, Ederney for 1pm Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in Edenclaw Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, son in law, grandson and entire family circle.



May Healy (née Monahan), Rooskey, Leitrim / Longford / Rooskey, Roscommon

The death has occurred of May Healy, nee Monahan, (Killianiker, Rooskey, Co. Leitrim) - Dec 15th 2021 peacefully in her 89th year. Pre-deceased by her husband Rutledge and her sons Gerard and Noel. Sadly missed by her loving family Fr. Tom, Paul, Liam, Audrey, Mark, daughters-in-law Fiona and Jane, son-in-law Denis, grandchildren Emma, Alannah, Ciara, Matthew, Billy, Cian and Jack, brothers Benny and Patsy, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the family home on Saturday, Dec. 18th, from 2.00 p.m. until 6.00 p.m. Visitors are asked to comply with current health guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face coverings. The family would like to express their appreciation for your understanding and support at this difficult time. Funeral Mass at 1.00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19th, in St. Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim. Burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Joe (Patrick Joseph, PJ) Kiernan, Foxrock, Dublin / Aughavas, Leitrim

Kiernan, Joe (Patrick Joseph/PJ), 1932-2021, of Foxrock, (Dublin and Aughavas, Leitrim) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 15 after a difficult battle with cancer. He was much loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 60-years Brideen, his children Eamon, John, Sinead, Martin and Eileen, his grandchildren Amy, Gemma, Joe, Grace, Anna and Evvie, his great-grandson Oisin, his brother Martin, and many wonderful relatives, neighbours and friends from throughout his 89 years. In line with Government and HSE guidelines, Joe will be resting at Massey Brothers Funeral Home, Blackrock on Sunday, December 19th, from 3pm to 5:30pm. Joe's Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Foxrock on Monday, December 20, at 11am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Cemetery. Those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass due to current restrictions can view the mass by clicking the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/foxrock or alternatively on https://foxrockparishchallenges.com/home/webcam/.



Margaret (Peggy) Reynolds (née Kelleher), Tumna, Boyle Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Tumna, Boyle road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. 15th December 2021, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Margaret (Peggy) predeceased by her parents Bernard and Elizabeth and husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her son Brendan, daughter in law Mandy, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday 18th at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Drumlion, Carrick-on-Shannon. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery.

Barney Burns, Tomkin Road, Belturbet, Cavan

Barney Burns, Tomkin Road, Belturbet, Co. Cavan 16th December 2021. Peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff of Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Bridie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, son Bernard, daughters Brigid and Moira, his partner Maudie, sons-in-law Padraig and Gerry, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his carers Deirdre, Phyllis and Patricia, nephews, nieces relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning 18th December at 10.20am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Milltown for 11 o’clock funeral mass with burial afterwards in Drumlane cemetery.

Bridget Cassidy (née McHugh), Knockarush, Boyle and formerly Leam, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Bridget Cassidy (nee Mc Hugh), Knockarush, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly Leam, Boyle on the 15th of December 2021 in her 98th year. Peacefully in the presence of her family and in the excellent care of the staff of the Plunkett Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jim and her daughters Margaret O'Donoghue and Norah Gibbons. Mourned by her children Mary, Seamus, Tom, Angela, Peter, Helen, Dermot, Jacqueline and Gerard, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons and daughters in-law, nephew and nieces and her lovely neighbours and friends.

The funeral mass will take place on Saturday, 18th of December, at 11am with burial afterwards to Caltra cemetery. The funeral mass can be viewed live via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie

May they all Rest in Peace