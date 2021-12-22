Construction started on alpine lodges in Leitrim Village

Deputy Frank Feighan and Cllr Enda McGloin met with John and Karl Moffatt
Construction has started on new alpine lodges for accommodation in Leitrim Village.
Drumhienry Holdings development on the Leitrim Roscommon border at Battlebridge are building 26 alpine lodges along with the restoration and change of use of the coach house to a reception area.
These types of Chalets are common throughout the Alpine regions of Europe and are made of wood, with heavy, gently sloping roofs and wide supported eaves.
Deputy Frank Feighan and Cllr Enda McGloin met with John and Karl Moffatt and got to see the great progress already underway last week.
