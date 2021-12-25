Leitrim woman celebrates 100th birthday

Nell McCaffrey, Ballinamore
Mary McCaffrey celebrated her 100th birthday having an indoor outdoor party at Drumderrig Nursing Home with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mary was born in Derradda, Coraleehan.
She lived most of her life in Ballinamore where she raised her six children with her husband Thomas. Mary has 21 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
