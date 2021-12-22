A win for Roscommon! EuroMillions player scoops €500,000

A EuroMillions player in the Castlerea area of Roscommon became the biggest winner of the night after winning the top prize of €500,000 in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw. The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Sunday 19th December at the Corrib Oil Service Station on St. Patrick’s Street in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s (21st December) EuroMillions Plus draw were: 18, 22, 29, 34, 50.

Keith Gallagher, Manager of the Corrib Oil Service Station on St. Patrick’s Street, was thrilled with the news: “A win like this really couldn’t come at a better time. One of our customers certainly has had the ultimate early Christmas present this week. With all the talk of restrictions and uncertainty, it’s just lovely to get a good news story like this. All of our staff are delighted with the win and excited that one of our customers has come into such good luck. Hopefully the winner checks their ticket soon and realizes just how much it’s worth before Christmas. The whole team wishes them all the very best with their win!”

The Roscommon winner, who now has a ticket worth €500,000, is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place. The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

As there was no winner of the astonishing €52,678,478 jackpot on offer last night, Friday night’s jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €70 million.

Ahead of tonight’s €19.06 million Lotto draw, the National Lottery are continuing to appeal to customers to purchase their tickets early and to continue following public health guidelines while doing so. Lotto tickets can be purchased in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the cut-off time for sales at 7.45pm this evening.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

The National Lottery reminds players to play responsibly, play for fun.