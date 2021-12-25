Wishing all of our readers, contributors and advertisers a very safe and happy Christmas!

The staff of the Leitrim Observer would like to wish all our readers, advertisers and contributors a very Merry Christmas and a safe and happy New Year for 2022.
Thank you for all your support this year. We know this has been a very challenging one for many but here's to a much brighter year ahead.
