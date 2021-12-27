Ocean FM release their best bloopers of 2021

Radio station Ocean FM has released its best bloopers of 2021.
The audio is well worth a listen over Christmas and will surely make you smile if not even laugh out loud as your favourite presenters deal with misprounounced words, technical difficuties and funny guests.
Listen here.
